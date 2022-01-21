The Czech Republic plans to send 152 mm heavy artillery shells to help Ukraine. This was reported to journalists on Thursday, January 20, by the Minister of Defense of the Republic, Yana Chernokhova.

“Next week I will present to the government [Чехии] material on the basis of which we will provide Ukraine with artillery shells of 152 mm caliber (such are intended for howitzers – Ed.),” the head of the Czech Defense Ministry said.

In her opinion, Europe should prepare and provide assistance to Kiev.

Earlier, on January 20, the representative of the Czech Defense Ministry, Yana Tsekhmeisterova, informed about plans to send shells to Ukraine. She, however, did not elaborate on what she was talking about.

Then Tsekhmeisterova added that the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic, Yana Chernokhova, would prepare documents on providing assistance to Ukraine for the next meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, January 26.

Prior to this, Chernokhova, in an interview with the newspaper Hospodářské noviny, already noted that the new government of the country wants to provide military assistance to Kiev. She stressed that Prague is ready to send or sell military equipment to Ukraine.

On January 20, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced that the country is currently receiving military assistance from international partners in unprecedented amounts.

A day earlier, U.S. Senator Jim Rish said that the United States went to meet its allies, who asked for exemption from license restrictions on sending weapons to Ukraine.

As the newspaper Politico noted, among the countries that would like to help Ukraine with anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons, but need permission from the United States – the manufacturer and exporter of such weapons, there are Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

On January 19, it was reported that the UK had delivered several thousand anti-tank missiles to Ukraine in case of a Russian “invasion”. Deputy Minister of Defense of the United Kingdom James Hippie noted that Ukraine is allegedly facing an “existential threat” from Russia. He is also convinced that an invasion of Ukraine would be an “extremely stupid” decision.

In the Western media, articles have repeatedly appeared about the allegedly possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly rejected such data. On January 10, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov noted that Moscow had no intentions to attack Ukraine and could not have it. He stressed that all measures for the combat training of troops are carried out within Russian territory.