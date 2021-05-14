The Czech Republic accused Russia of escalating the conflict. This was stated in the Czech Foreign Ministry, writes Reuters…

So the ministry commented on the inclusion of the Czech Republic in the list of unfriendly countries of Russia.

“We believe that such a step by Moscow is an attempt to escalate the conflict not only with Prague, but with the entire European Union,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, the Russian government published a list of unfriendly countries, which included only the United States and the Czech Republic. It was clarified that the Czech Republic is allowed to hire no more than 19 Russian workers for the Russian diplomatic mission, and not a single one for the United States.

Relations between Moscow and Prague have deteriorated after the Czech Republic accused the Russian special services of involvement in the explosions at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica. They occurred at the end of 2014, resulting in the death of two people. It is believed that tens of thousands of kilograms of ammunition, including medium-range missiles, exploded at that time.

According to Prague, the day before the explosion of the warehouse, there were Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, whom Britain accuses of trying to poison the former GRU agent Sergei Skripal. Moscow denies any involvement of the Russian side in this incident.

