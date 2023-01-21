Czech politician Andrej Babish said that his wife received an anonymous letter with threats and a patron

Andrej Babiš, a 68-year-old Czech politician, former Czech prime minister and presidential candidate, said his wife had received an anonymous threatening letter. Babish, who complained about the anonymous quotes news portal idnes.cz.

According to Babiš, the guards gave him an envelope addressed to his wife Monika on the morning of January 21. “It contained a live cartridge and an anonymous letter full of insults. I immediately notified the police about this, which launched an investigation,” Babiš said, thanking law enforcement officers for their prompt response to the threats to his family.

In the first round of the presidential elections in the Czech Republic, retired general Petr Pavel won. He garnered 35.4 percent of the vote, while Babish got 34.99 percent of the total vote.

Earlier, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala called on voters to support Pavel in the second round of presidential elections on January 27 and 28. Fiala noted that General Pavel upholds democratic principles, honors the constitution of the republic and plans to adhere to a pro-Western orientation as head of the republic.