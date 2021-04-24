Czech President Milos Zeman will speak on television with an emergency address in connection with the 2014 Vrbetica incident. This was announced by the press secretary of the head of state Jiri Ovchachek in Twitter-account.

According to him, the Czech leader will deliver an “emergency speech” on Sunday, April 25, at 11:00 (12:00 Moscow time). Zeman’s address will be broadcasted by Prima and CNN Prima News, their leaders reported that the president’s address will last 20 minutes. TASS…

The Czech Republic accused Russia of being involved in an explosion at an ammunition depot in 2014 in Vrbetica. 18 diplomats were expelled from the country, whom Prague suspects of working for the special services. Moscow responded by declaring 20 employees of the Czech embassy persona non grata. Later it became known that Russia and the Czech Republic would equalize the number of employees in the embassies.