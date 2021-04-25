Czech President Milos Zeman explained the decision to support the expulsion of the Russian embassy staff by his dislike of intelligence officers. He spoke about this during a televised address on Sunday, April 25, reports RIA News…

Zeman noted that when Prime Minister Andrei Babish and First Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamacek informed him of the intention to expel Russian diplomats, he immediately agreed with them. “Do you know why? I do not like these intelligence officers, they generally do more harm than good, ”the head of the republic said.

He also criticized the world’s intelligence officers, recalling the example of the CIA. “The CIA is the intelligence agency that informed the US government that there are weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. And this not only was not confirmed, but it was [потом полностью] refuted, “Zeman explained, adding that such statements by the service led to huge material damage and cost thousands of lives.

Earlier it was reported that during his speech, Zeman admitted that the story around the explosions at military warehouses in the Czech Vrbetica, which occurred in 2014, may in fact be the result of a game of special services.

On April 18, Moscow declared 20 employees of the Czech Embassy persona non grata. These measures were taken in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the republic a day earlier. Prague believed that they were working undercover for the Russian special services, which, in turn, were allegedly linked to the Vrbetica bombings. Prague also put on the wanted list of Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov. Representatives of the Czech special services believe that they were at the site of the explosion in Vrbetica in 2014.

Explosions at the ammunition depot took place on October 16 and December 3, 2014. As a result of the accidents, two people died. The reasons for the incidents have not been established.