Czech President Milos Zeman said that it would be wiser to recount the ballots of the past presidential elections in Belarus than to hold new elections, speaking on Prague radio Frekvence 1.

Zeman explained that he was monitoring the situation in Belarus. He was interested in the proposal of Mr Lukashenka’s rival in the elections, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, to recount the ballots.

The head of the Czech Republic believes that this is much wiser than holding repeated elections. According to Zeman, if the new elections are organized by the same workers as the previous ones, they will end with a result similar to the August one. If the ballots are counted, the results may be different.

Earlier, Lukashenko responded to Macron’s call to leave the post of President of Belarus. The head of the Republic of Belarus noted that Macron himself, if you follow his logic, should have left his post two years ago, when the protest actions of the “yellow vests” began in France. Macron earlier in an interview with the French edition of the Journal du Dimanche said that he admires the “courage of Belarusians” and called on Lukashenka to resign voluntarily.