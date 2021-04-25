The explosions at military depots in Czech Vrbetica in 2014 could have been caused by the careless handling of ammunition or the activities of foreign special services. Such versions were called by the President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman, his words on Sunday, April 25, are quoted by RT in their Telegram-channel.

According to Zeman, this is evidenced by the data contained in the reports of counterintelligence. At the same time, he urged to wait for the results of the investigation of the incident before making final conclusions about its causes.

It became known on 24 April that Zeman plans to make an emergency appeal on television in connection with the incident in Vrbetica. TV channels Prima and CNN Prima News planned to broadcast the politician’s appeal.

On April 18, Moscow declared 20 employees of the Czech Embassy persona non grata. These measures were taken in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the republic a day earlier. Prague believed that they were working undercover for the Russian special services, which, in turn, were allegedly linked to the Vrbetica bombings. Prague also put on the wanted list of Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov. Representatives of the Czech special services believe that they were at the site of the explosion in Vrbetica in 2014.

Explosions at the ammunition depot took place on October 16 and December 3, 2014. As a result of the accidents, two people died. The reasons for the incidents have not been established.