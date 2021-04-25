Czech President Milos Zeman denied the presence of “Russian agents” at the ammunition depot in Vrbetica, saying that there was no evidence of this in the reports of the country’s security and information service (counterintelligence). His words convey RIA News Sunday, April 25th.

“When the premises of the second warehouse were examined immediately before the explosion occurred there, no explosive device was found there,” Zeman said during his emergency televised address in connection with the incident in Vrbetica.

Earlier, the Czech leader said that the reason for the explosions at military depots in Vrbetica in 2014 could have been the careless handling of ammunition or the activities of foreign special services.

According to Zeman, this is evidenced by the data contained in the reports of counterintelligence. At the same time, he urged to wait for the results of the investigation of the incident before making final conclusions about its causes.

On April 18, Moscow declared 20 employees of the Czech Embassy persona non grata. These measures were taken in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the republic a day earlier. Prague believed that they were working undercover for the Russian special services, which, in turn, were allegedly linked to the Vrbetica bombings. Prague also put on the wanted list of Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov. Representatives of the Czech special services believe that they were at the site of the explosion in Vrbetica in 2014.

Explosions at the ammunition depot took place on October 16 and December 3, 2014. As a result of the accidents, two people died. The reasons for the incidents have not been established.