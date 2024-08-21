Czech President Pavel: US and China should push Russia and Ukraine to negotiate

The US and China should push Russia and Ukraine to start a peaceful dialogue, Czech President Petr Pavel said, reports New.

“In particular, world powers, not only the United States but also China, must contribute to this [начало мирного урегулирования] significant contribution. And to push both countries politically, economically, diplomatically towards negotiations,” he noted.

According to the Czech leader, the Russian-Ukrainian conflict will continue until it becomes possible to convince Kyiv and Moscow of the impossibility of achieving their goals by military means. He emphasized that such a change in the situation could happen both this year and next. In this case, the confrontation could move into the phase of a frozen conflict and last for several years.

Earlier, Pavel allowed Ukraine to join the North Atlantic Alliance without returning to the 1991 borders. The President expressed the opinion that full restoration of control over the entire territory is not a necessary condition for NATO membership.