Czech President Milos Zeman in an interview with CNN Prima News called the measures for the mutual expulsion of diplomats with Russia “mutual cannibalism” and complained about the impending decline in the quality of the work of the embassies.

According to him, due to the consequences of the scandal, the diplomatic missions have lost employees who were responsible for economic and cultural cooperation between the two countries, which will complicate the possible normalization of relations. “There was no reason for their expulsion. And this is just an example of what I call the “cannibalization of embassies”, which can lead to the fact that only the ambassador and the driver will remain there, ”Zeman said.

He stressed that he was offended by the reaction of the Russian side to the charges brought against him, but urged to wait until the end of the investigation, as there were many “blank spots” left in it. “I wish the maximum potential of (the security forces – approx. “Lenta.ru”). And so that when the investigation is over, the citizens of the Czech Republic are fully informed, ”the president added.

On April 18, Moscow declared 20 employees of the Czech Embassy persona non grata. These measures were taken in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the republic a day earlier. Prague believed that they were working undercover for the Russian special services, which, in turn, were allegedly linked to the Vrbetica bombings.

Also, the Czech Republic put on the wanted list of Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov. Representatives of the republic’s special services believe that they were at the site of the explosion in Vrbetica in 2014.

Explosions at the ammunition depot took place on October 16 and December 3, 2014. As a result of the accidents, two people died. The reasons for the incidents have not been established.