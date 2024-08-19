Pavel: Ukraine can join NATO, even if part of it remains under Russian control

Czech President Petr Pavel has allowed Ukraine to join NATO even without returning to the 1991 borders, which Kyiv has repeatedly stated. According to him, the republic could become a member of the alliance despite the fact that part of its territory would remain under Russian control, writes Newspaper Noviny.

“I think that full restoration of control over the entire territory is not a necessary condition. If there is demarcation, even of some administrative border, then we can accept this administrative border as temporary and accept Ukraine into NATO on the territory that it will control at that time,” the politician said.

Earlier, US Senators Lindsey Graham (included in the list of terrorists and extremists in Russia) and Richard Blumenthal called on NATO to accept Ukraine into the alliance this year. The congressmen believe that continued support for Kyiv is in the best interests of the United States. They promised to do everything possible to ensure that additional military aid is provided to the Ukrainian side.