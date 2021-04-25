The head of the Czech Senate, Milos Vstrčil, accused the country’s president, Milos Zeman, of creating threats to the investigation into the explosions at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica in 2014 with his statements. This was announced on Sunday, April 25, by Radio Sputnik.

“I am convinced that President Zeman in his speech today has shared information from a living dossier. In this way, he can endanger the security of the Czech Republic and significantly jeopardize the successful investigation of the case, ”said the head of the Senate.

On April 25, Zeman made a number of statements that were made during his emergency televised address. He promised to declassify the results of the investigation of the explosions at the ammunition depots in the village of Vrbetice, and also did not rule out that the scandal that broke out could be the result of the game of the special services. Among other things, the head of state pointed out that in the reports of the country’s Security and Information Service (counterintelligence) there is no evidence of the presence of “Russian agents” at the ammunition depot in Vrbetica. He also urged not to make any conclusions about the causes of the incident until the end of the investigation.

Earlier, the Czech Republic accused the Russian special services of involvement in the 2014 explosions. 20 Russian diplomats were expelled from the country. According to Prague, the Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, whom Britain accuses of trying to poison Sergei Skripal, were there during the day to blow up the warehouse.