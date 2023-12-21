Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 21/12/2023 – 20:24

A 24-year-old Czech student shot dead his father and then killed 14 people and injured 25 at his Prague university on Thursday (21), before possibly killing himself, police said, marking the worst shooting attack in history. from the country.

Previously, police had reported that the armed man killed at least 15 people.

The gunman is also suspected in the murders of another man and his 2-month-old daughter, who were found shot to death last week in a forest in a village on the outskirts of Prague, the city's police chief, Martin Vondrasek, said.

Authorities – who discovered a large arsenal of weapons in a building at Charles University in central Prague – were informed earlier in the day that the man was probably heading to Prague from his town in the Kladno region, just outside of the capital, with intentions of taking his own life.

Shortly afterwards, the shooter's father was found dead.

Police vacated the College of Arts building where the shooter was supposed to attend a class, but were called to the college's main building, arriving just minutes after reports of gunshots, Vondrasek said.

“We have very recent and unconfirmed information from a social media account that he was allegedly inspired by a terrorist attack in Russia in the fall of this year,” Vondrasek told reporters, adding that the shooter was a legal holder of several firearms. .

“It was a premeditated horrible act that started in the Kladno region and unfortunately ended here.”

The shooter's death was likely a suicide, but authorities are also investigating whether he may have been killed by police who returned gunfire, Vondrasek added. Police said he was a high-achieving student with no criminal record and that he acted alone.

Police asked not to reveal the man's identity, but his name, reported by some Czech media outlets, matched a police search report.

Authorities cordoned off the square and the area adjacent to the college building, which is in a busy historic district, down the hill from Prague Castle, on a popular street leading to Old Town Square.

Press footage showed students vacating the building with their hands up, and others perched on a ledge near the roof trying to hide from the attacker while students barricaded classrooms with desks and chairs.

“We always thought that this was something that didn’t concern us. Now this happens, unfortunately, our world is also changing and the problem of individual shooters is emerging here too,” Prague Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda told Czech TV.

The White House condemned the attack and said the United States was ready to offer assistance. Leaders from across Europe, including France's Emmanuel Macron, have offered support.

Witness Ivo Havranek, 43, told Reuters via Zoom that he initially thought the “bangs” he heard might have come from noisy tourists or a set filming location nearby.

“Then all of a sudden there were students and teachers running out of the building. I walked through the crowd without realizing what was really happening. I was not ready to admit that something like this could happen in Prague,” he said. Only when he saw police officers with automatic rifles did he know it was serious, he said.

“They screamed at me to run.”

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala canceled a trip to the east of the country, and the government held an emergency meeting attended by President Petr Pavel and the head of the country's counterintelligence service.

Gun crimes are relatively rare in the Czech Republic. In December 2019, a 42-year-old gunman killed six people in the waiting room of a hospital in the eastern city of Ostrava, before fleeing and shooting himself dead, according to police.

(Additional reporting by Anna Lubowicka)

