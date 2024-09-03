Czech police and emergency services said they detained about 30 migrants and found the body of a woman in a truck near the capital Prague on a highway heading to Germany on Monday.

“All indications are that they are transit migrants, and unfortunately initial information indicates that a woman has died,” police said via the X platform.

The foreign-registered truck was stopped on the D8 motorway from Prague to the German city of Dresden, police said.

The Czech Republic is a transit route for migrants seeking to reach neighbouring Germany.