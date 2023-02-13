Jakub Jankto is a regular player in the Czech Republic team at the age of 27 and today on his personal Twitter account he shared a message in which he declared himself homosexual and became one of the first footballers to reveal it publicly during his career. professional.
In this video that lasts approximately 44 seconds, the footballer, whose pass belongs to Getafe of Spain but has been on loan to Sparta Prague since the beginning of this season, published this message with the aim of helping people so that they can live their lives as they are.
In turn, the player who has represented his country in the last games before the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and who has played with that shirt since 2017, where the Czechs failed to qualify, reflected on himself by saying that “Like everyone else, I have my strengths and my weaknesses” but whose main desire in broadcasting this video is “to live your life in freedom, without fear, without prejudice, without violence, but with love.”
“”I’m gay, and I don’t want to hide any longer””
– Jakub Jankto
The Czech became the third active professional player to come out as gay after Josh Cavallo, Australian left-back for Adelaide United in 2021, and Robbie Rogers who did so in 2013 when he played for MLS LA Galaxy.
Once the video was posted, it immediately went viral and Jankto received support from the best leagues in the world such as the Premier League or Serie A but also from the accounts of the different clubs and from FIFA and UEFA.
In turn, Getafe, the club that owns his pass, also showed his full support through a message on the official Twitter account of the Madrid club.
