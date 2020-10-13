Czech Republic National Soccer Coach Jaroslav Silhavy He will not travel with his team to Scotland to play this Wednesday the League of Nations match after testing positive for coronavirus, the Czech Federation reported today in a statement.

Both Silhavy and a player of the national team “were quarantined and follow the instructions of the relevant hygiene station“The Czech Football Federation notes. The rest of the team will move to Scotland on Tuesday morning with assistant coach Jiri Chytry in charge. Silhavy is “without symptoms”, says the statement.

The Czechs, who beat Israel last Sunday in Haifa, 2-1, are in the second position of Group 2 of League B, and now they will try in Glasgow to overtake Stephen Clarke’s team, to achieve the leadership of the group.