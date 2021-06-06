The hope for the settlement of the Russian-Czech dialogue is an “illusory notion”. This was announced on Sunday, June 6, by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jakub Kulganek.

He also stressed the fact that at the moment relations between Moscow and Prague are in a “difficult phase”.

“The Czech Republic is currently in a very difficult phase (of development – Ed.) Of relations with the Russian Federation. To hope that we will equalize these relations in the near future is an illusory notion, ”the Czech minister is quoted as saying. TASS…

At the same time, Kulganek noted the importance of studying the prospects for bilateral relations between the Czech Republic and Russia.

He added that next week the politician plans to appeal to the chairmen of political parties in Prague to identify foreign policy experts on such issues, as well as organize closed round tables on the problems of dialogue between the two countries.

In turn, the party experts mentioned by Kulganek will be planning the republic’s relations with Russia in the future. He clarified that Prague needs a unified position on the problem presented by the leading political actors of the republic.

Earlier, on June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the country can attract investments from the United States and the Czech Republic, which are included in the list of unfriendly states, through organizations that do not perceive Moscow as an enemy.

Earlier, on May 14, the Russian government approved the list of countries unfriendly to Russia. Only two states got there – the Czech Republic and the USA. The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted on the same day that a small number of countries on this list speaks of Moscow’s readiness for dialogue.

On May 16, Czech President Milos Zeman expressed regret over Russia’s decision to add the republic to the list. The Czech leader called this step premature. On May 27, the State Duma proposed that Poland also be included in the list of unfriendly states. As noted by the Deputy Head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Aleksey Chepa, Warsaw’s actions have long prompted thoughts about the need for Poland to be on this list.

On April 17, Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babis announced that the country’s authorities suspect the Russian special services of involvement in the explosion at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica in 2014. At the same time, the expulsion of Russian diplomats was announced. The Russian side categorically rejected the accusations of the Czech Republic, and the fact that Prague does not publish the report on the explosion, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called evidence of a lie. Following the actions of Prague, the number of the Czech embassy in Moscow was also reduced.