Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulganek assessed the likelihood of ending relations with Russia. This is stated in his article published on the website of the Czech office. RIA News…

“At present, it is impossible” not to have “relations with Russia,” Kulganek said. According to him, this was shown by the summit of Russian and American leaders Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in June this year, as well as the visit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Moscow. “Neither the Baltic states, nor Poland have interrupted their contacts with Moscow, although their relations have long been even more acute than ours,” he said.

Kulganek added that after the incident with the explosions in Vrbetica, Russian-Czech relations are at a freezing point. At the same time, he urged not to build them on excessive emotions, as some politicians in the Czech Republic demanded. In his opinion, after the incident, the country acted “decisively, but by no means hysterically.” “It is paradoxical that those who are now fighting the loudest with Moscow did not find the courage to take such a step,” the Foreign Minister concluded.

In August, Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babis said that Prague was interested in developing relations with Russia, but did not see a similar desire on the part of Moscow. According to him, the main obstacle for the interaction of states is the inclusion of the Czech Republic in the list of countries unfriendly to the Russian Federation.