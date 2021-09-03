Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulganek assessed the likelihood of ending relations with Russia. He spoke about this in an interview. edition Mlada fronta Dnes.

Currently, it is impossible to “not have” relations with Russia Yakub Kulganek Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic

According to the minister, this was shown by the summit of Russian and American leaders Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in June this year, as well as the visit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Moscow. “Neither the Baltic states, nor Poland have interrupted their contacts with Moscow, although their relations have long been even more acute than ours,” he said.

Kulganek added that after the incident with the explosions in Vrbetica, Russian-Czech relations are at a freezing point. At the same time, he urged not to build them on excessive emotions, as some politicians in the Czech Republic demanded. In his opinion, after the incident, the country acted “decisively, but by no means hysterically.” “It is paradoxical that those who are now fighting the loudest with Moscow did not find the courage to take such a step,” the Foreign Minister concluded.

The Czech Foreign Minister has repeatedly spoken about the need for Moscow and Prague to rebuild relations, despite the existing problems. According to him, Moscow should take the first step towards improving relations between Russia and the Czech Republic, and this step is the exclusion of the Czech Republic from the list of unfriendly countries.

Kulganek also believes that the two countries should maintain economic relations. “I am convinced that it is necessary to maintain economic relations and support Czech companies that are interested in working in Russia, and we create jobs here. I consider calls of some politicians for a complete dismantling of trade relations with Russia to be short-sighted and unreasonable, ”he explained.

At the same time, the minister notes that the new government of the republic will have to decide on the further development of relations between Prague and Moscow on the Czech side. It should be formed following the parliamentary elections to be held in October.

Czech Prime Minister Andriy Babis has a similar position. He stated that Prague is interested in developing relations with Russia, but does not see a similar desire on the part of Moscow. At the same time, the head of the Czech government added that relations with the Kremlin are now going through a difficult period. According to him, the main obstacle to interaction with Moscow is the inclusion of the Czech Republic in the list of countries unfriendly to the Russian Federation.

Relations between Russia and the Czech Republic have deteriorated amid accusations against the Russian special services, which Prague considers to be involved in an explosion at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica in 2014. The Czech Republic also put on the wanted list two citizens of the Russian Federation: Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who, in addition, are suspected in Great Britain of an attempt on the life of former GRU colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

On April 18, Moscow declared 20 employees of the Czech Embassy persona non grata. This was in retaliation for the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic a day earlier. They are suspected of working for the Russian special services involved in the explosion.

Later, the Czech authorities announced their intention to reduce the number of employees at the Russian embassy. Kulganek noted that countries are moving to parity in the number of embassies. Now 7 diplomats and 25 employees will work in the diplomatic mission. The same number of employees will work at the Czech embassy in Moscow.

The explosions took place on October 16 and December 3, 2014, as a result of the first two people died. An estimated ten thousand kilograms of ammunition, including medium-range missiles, exploded. The reason for the incident remained unknown. According to one version, the explosion happened due to the negligence of the workers.