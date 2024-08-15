A convoy of about 75 firefighters and rescuers from the Czech Republic arrived in Athens early Thursday morning, Radio Prague reported.

The team arrived to help put out the massive forest fires that broke out near the Greek capital on Sunday. The team is equipped with 31 technical vehicles and nine water tankers, as part of international aid efforts requested by Greece. The fire, which has threatened the suburbs of Athens and forced the evacuation of several areas, has already consumed an area of ​​more than 104 square kilometers in hot and windy weather, and has killed at least one person.

Although the situation has improved somewhat, there are still fire warnings. Officials said Wednesday that a huge blaze that had burned for nearly three days near Athens had been put out. Firefighters continued to monitor an area northeast of the Greek capital to prevent hot spots from reigniting in charred fields, forests and outlying neighborhoods.

Some have criticised the fire department, pointing out on social media the slow response time of the water-dropping aircraft. It is not yet clear how many people have lost their homes and how many businesses and farms have been damaged.