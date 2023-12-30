In response to the armed attack in which a 24-year-old student killed 14 people on December 21, the Faculty of Arts at Charles University in Prague canceled the current winter semester.

All lessons have been suspended until the end of the semester, the College of Arts announced on Friday. Examinations and discussions between students and lecturers can still take place, but only on a voluntary basis. The university said, “Failure to participate in the final state exams in January 2024 will not prevent anyone from successfully completing their studies.”

The college's main building, where the killer committed his crime, will remain closed “at least until the end of January for technical reasons.”