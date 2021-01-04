The Czech government intends to vaccinate 60% of the country’s adult population against coronavirus, that is, about 5 million people. This was announced on Sunday, January 3, by the Prime Minister of the Republic Andrei Babish.

According to him, this figure is expected to be reached by the end of the third quarter of 2021. “RIA News”…

Babiš recalled that he was one of the first in the country to be vaccinated against coronavirus. He added that Czech President Milos Zeman plans to be vaccinated in the second half of January.

By mid-January, as the prime minister said, the vaccination of medical workers and representatives of strategic infrastructures (firefighters, military personnel, nuclear power plant workers) should be completed, after which the turn of the elderly aged 80 and older will come. Then, from February 1, registration of all those wishing to be vaccinated will begin. But at first, preference will be given to people aged 60 and older, as well as those who have serious illnesses.

According to the prime minister, in January, 326 thousand doses of the same vaccine are to be delivered to the Czech Republic in addition to the previously received approximately 30 thousand doses of the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech. In general, the republic has ordered 15.9 million doses of vaccines (the population of the Czech Republic is about 10.7 million) from Pfizer and BioNTech and AstraZeneca.

The Czech government introduced a curfew on December 27. The state of emergency in the country is valid until January 22. The country’s authorities decided to strengthen sanitary-restrictive measures due to the situation with COVID-19.