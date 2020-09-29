Mourning in Czech athletics for the death of promising athlete Ondrej Hodbod at the age of 19. The Czech Athletics Federation reported that Hodbod had committed suicide last Thursday and the causes that led him to commit suicide are unknown for now.

The SKP Nymburk, the team with which he competed, announced in this way the death of its runner. “It is with immense sorrow that we announce that on Thursday, September 24, 2020, our great athlete and friend Ondrej Hodbod lost his life. Ondro, you leave a great void behind you.”

The news has shocked the Czech Republic and even more so after Hodbod has achieved great results in this 2020 season, such as the title of national champion in the category of obstacles in the sub-20 category, in addition to lowering his best time in the 2,000-meter obstacle course in recent weeks, in addition to being fourth in the 2,000-meter test at the 2018 European Under-18 Championships.