Prague (AFP)

The Czech national team announced on Saturday that a defect in the plane’s door due to the inflatable evacuation ladder forced the team to stop on its way to Budapest, to play the expected match against the Netherlands in the price of the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

The Czech team, which qualified as one of the best third-placed teams in its fourth group, will face the Netherlands, who qualified with the full mark as the leader of Group C, at the Puskas Arena in Hungary on Sunday.

The players had already boarded the plane on Saturday, but had to evacuate because of the glitch. Midfielder Alex Krall wrote on his Twitter account: “I have experienced flight delays, delays, and even cancellations due to the Coronavirus.

The Russian player, Spartak Moscow, added: “But this is my first flight that did not take off because the evacuation ladder bulged by mistake, attaching to his tweet two pictures from inside and outside the plane.”

Czech national team spokesman Peter Sedevi later said that the flight was not canceled because the evacuation ladder had bulged by mistake, but because of technical problems in the plane door, and added: The Czech team will fly to Budapest in the afternoon.

The Czechs moved their training headquarters from Edinburgh to Prague due to the strict restrictions of the Corona virus in Scotland. The winner of Sunday’s match will face the winner of Wales and Denmark in the quarter-finals on 3 July.