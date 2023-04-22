DAccording to CDU General Secretary Mario Czaja, the Union wants to introduce start-up capital of 10,000 euros from the state for every newborn child in Germany. The money should not be paid out directly, but was “intended for study, a start-up from the age of 18,” said CDU General Secretary Mario Czaja of the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post”.

It is a serious problem that social background has a major impact on children’s starting opportunities. “This is one of the reasons why we are campaigning for a real children’s opportunity package, to give children who grow up in poverty better educational and future opportunities,” said Czaja.

Czaja explained that the money should be paid into a joint fund that would be properly managed by an independent institution.

At the same time, the politician explained that the Union wanted to reintroduce the expired Baukindergeld. “Especially for families with children, this is an important step towards their own four walls.” Czaja went on to say that in view of the increased building and land prices as well as interest rates, the dream of owning four walls is currently hardly realizable for many people. The Union wants to change that and that is why there must be better support again. In addition, the housing supply must be expanded. “This can also be done, for example, by building over multi-storey car parks and supermarkets,” explained Czaja.

The Baukindergeld expired on December 31, 2022. The federal government is planning a new property promotion for families from June.