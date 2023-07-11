When a party leader changes “his” general secretary, that is a sign that the hut is on fire. The double spearhead in the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus behind the party chairman – a general secretary and his deputy – only had an inspiring effect at the time of its announcement. After that, not much came. Mario Czaja found it difficult to carry his reputation as the Marzahn conqueror of the Left Party into his new office.

The division of labor between him and Merz – social conscience in addition to economic competence – was always a presumptive one, it didn’t really ignite. Meanwhile, nothing could be seen or heard from Czaja’s deputy. Not only, but also because of the fact that the CDU is recovering somewhat from the low point of the federal elections, but is far from benefiting from the government’s weakness.

Replacing Czaja with Carsten Linnemann is not just a directional decision, because the head of the Policy Commission has a more rowdy temperament than his predecessor. Merz is bringing a man to his side who is programmatically similar to himself.

Linnemann is anything but a representative of the left wing of the CDU, but a critic of the late Merkel era and too soft a treatment of red and green. Merz puts everything on one card. However, he has one thing in common with Merkel, who fired Ruprecht Polenz after just six months in 2000: he cannot afford a second mistake.