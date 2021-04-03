ofKatrin Langhans shut down

The drug Cytotec will no longer be sold in Germany in the future. The importers have agreed on this with the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM), research by BuzzFeed News Germany and the Bavarian Broadcasting Corporation show.

Doctors use Cytotec in obstetrics to induce artificial labor. According to surveys, it is used in every second maternity hospital. After numerous complications in connection with the drug became known, the companies Kohlpharma, EurimPharm Arzneimittel and Emra-Med Arzneimittel are now stopping the import of Cytotec.

A debate was launched last February after initially the Bavarian Broadcasting and the Süddeutsche Zeitung as well as later BuzzFeed News Germany had reported numerous complications in connection with Cytotec during induction of labor: in rare cases, women had their uterus torn after administration of Cytotec and children were born in violent labor and lack of oxygen – with permanent brain damage that, according to expert reports and suspicious transaction reports, was related to Cytotec. There are also seven deaths among the 400 suspicious transaction reports.

“Controversial Discussion” about the pros and cons of Cytotec in obstetrics

“After careful consideration”, in agreement with the licensing authority, they have “completely” waived the import approval of Cytotec, said Kohlpharma at the request of BuzzFeed News Deutschland and Bayerischer Rundfunk. The company EurimPharm will no longer sell Cytotec in Germany either. The “controversial discussion” about the advantages and disadvantages of Cytotec in the so-called “off-label use” was followed. This allows doctors, within the scope of the freedom of therapy, to use drugs in areas for which they are not approved at all. Cytotec is a stomach medicine, but the active ingredient of the tablet can also cause contractions in small doses.

An internal email sent to BuzzFeed News Germany and the BR shows that Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) had apparently already planned to revoke the import approval for Cytotec in February of last year. But only now have the importers and the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) come to an agreement. In the meantime, there have been other suspicious transaction reports from women suspecting serious complications related to Cytotec.

Cytotec bears the risk of “serious damage to the health of pregnant women”

The BfArM monitoring authority again contacted the importers in mid-March of this year and advised them of a possible revocation of the import license. Such a procedure can take years. The BfArM wrote on request that they wanted to work quickly “on a waiver of the approval and a quick cessation of the placing on the market”. The background to this is the risk associated with Cytotec of “serious damage to the health of pregnant women and unborn children due to improper use” in obstetrics.

According to research by BuzzFeed News Deutschland and the BR, the surveillance authority has now seven reported deaths in connection with Cytotec. After the reporting, the suspicious transaction reports skyrocketed. In total, more than 400 women and medical staff reported complications associated with the drug. According to the BfArM, causality has not been proven in individual cases. The number of suspected cases reported, however, led to a warning letter that the authority personally wrote to doctors last year. In the so-called Rote-Hand-Brief, the BfArM pointed out that “insufficient data” was available to assess the risk-benefit ratio at the induction of labor. There are approved alternatives.

“Turning the tap off for users is a good practice,” says a mother who has been fighting for many years in court for compensation for her disabled child after the birth of her son was initiated with Cytotec. According to the reports last spring, more than 80 families have organized themselves in the Cytotec Stories group to raise awareness of the problematic use of the drug. “It’s actually a scandal that it only happened now,” says the mother. She would have wished for a quick ban on Cytotec.

A loophole for the import of small quantities of Cytotec remains

In the controversy about dealing with Cytotec, the German Society for Gynecology and Obstetrics (DGGG) pointed out how effective and safe the active ingredient in the tablet is: Misoprostol has been well researched in more than 80 randomized controlled studies . Upon request, the DGGG did not comment on the current development. According to the monitoring authority BfArM, if doctors want to continue using the drug, there is only one option: individual imports based on a doctor’s prescription. However, this is only allowed in small quantities.

At the request of the BR and BuzzFeed News Deutschland, Kohlpharma announced that they would no longer import any goods with immediate effect. Emra-Med Arzneimittel writes that only the existing stocks will be sold in the course of April. EurimPharm Arzneimittel states that the waiver of approval is effective immediately, goods already in Germany may still be sold.