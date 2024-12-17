Cysticercosis is a zoonotic infection caused by larvae (cysticerci) of the ‘Taenia solium’ parasite, a solitary tapeworm that lives in pigs, and which forms cysts in various tissues of the human body. If they reach the brain, it is called neurocysticercosis, which is the most severe form of the disease as it causes neurological disorders and, sometimes, death. It is a disease that can occur throughout the world but is more common in rural areas in developing countries where pigs are raised for consumption such as South America, Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

Causes of cysticercosis

Ingestion of ‘T. eggs. solium

The cysticerci They develop in the striated muscles, subcutaneous tissues and central nervous system of pigs, the intermediate host. Man can acquire taeniasis after consuming raw or undercooked contaminated meat. It is also possible to acquire it by drinking contaminated water or through the oral-fecal route through contact with contaminated fecal matter.

Symptoms of cysticercosis

They appear about two months after infestation

The symptomsgenerally mild, usually appear around eight weeks after ingesting the parasite and once the tapeworm has completely developed in the intestine. The incubation period is variable and infested people may not have symptoms for years. The symptoms can also be felt after the death of the tapeworm after treatment:

– Abdominal pain.

– Nausea.

– Diarrhea or constipation.

– Visible and palpable lumps under the skin.

– If they reach the eyes: blurred vision, inflammation or retinal detachment.

Neurocysticercosis is the most severe form of the disease and is characterized by signs such as:

– Chronic headache.

– Seizures.

– Blindness.

– Excessive accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain (hydrocephalus).

– Meningitis.

– Dementia.

Cysticerci can also reach the heart causing heart failure or the spine where they damage the nerves causing weakness and changes in gait.

Diagnosis of cysticercosis

Imaging tests and blood tests

Imaging tests such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or x-rays are the main tests to detect the presence of the parasite. A blood test to detect antibodies, a fundus eye exam, or a lumbar puncture can also be performed to detect the presence or absence of the spinal cord.

Cysticercosis treatment and medication

Antiparasitics, anti-inflammatories and surgery

The pharmacological regimen includes antiparasitics such as albendazole or praziquantel and anti-inflammatories to reduce swelling. In many cases, a surgical procedure is required to remove the infested area or areas. The technique to apply will depend on the case. It may be open surgery to remove cysts or an endoscopy.

Prevention of cysticercosis

Hygiene and food safety measures

Good personal hygiene and food hygiene ensured through food safety measures and veterinary control through vaccination of pigs are the best preventive measures against cysticercosis. It is also crucial, when traveling to areas endemic for the parasite, not to drink water or ice that does not have sanitary guarantees or eat raw food; including fruits and vegetables.