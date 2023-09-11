Of Health editorial team

One in thirty individuals is a healthy carrier of cystic fibrosis; a couple carrying a mutation has a one in four chance of having an affected child. What does the healthy carrier test consist of and when is it paid by the Health Service. The proposal

In our country, one in thirty individuals is a healthy carrier of cystic fibrosis, a rare degenerative genetic disease that mainly affects the respiratory and digestive systems but also other organs; To date there is no definitive cure. A couple of healthy carriers of a mutation have a one in four chance of having a child with cystic fibrosis. To provide the population with information on this genetic disease which affects one in three thousand newborns and on the cystic fibrosis carrier test, the Cystic Fibrosis Research Foundation (FFC Ricerca) launched the campaign 1 in 30 and you don’t know itpresented in Rome on the occasion of the World Day on 8 September, in the presence of the Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Health, Marcello Gemmato: it is important to imagine – said the undersecretary, who is responsible for rare diseases – amass screening action

for citizens of childbearing age precisely to highlight, in a predictive manner, the pathology and follow the right path of treatment and approach, which can also serve to reduce the spending of the National Health Service and above all to make citizens suffering from cystic fibrosis feel better.

Difficult diagnosis Cystic fibrosis is the most common serious genetic disease. THE main symptoms concern i lungs and respiratory tract. Another very frequent manifestation in children is poor growth: most people with cystic fibrosis, in fact, it does not produce certain proteins in the pancreas, called enzymes, necessary to adequately digest the fats contained in foods. This aspect of the disease, if not treated, leads to a slowdown, even a significant one, in growth. To date there is no cure capable of curing the disease, I am for therapies available increasingly effective, able to help control it and improve life expectancy and quality. In recent years, research has fortunately made great strides but unfortunately today againas happened to my family, a diagnosis as difficult as that of a child with cystic fibrosis affects new parents who are almost always unaware that they are carriers of the disease – explains Matteo Marzotto, president of the Foundation for research on cystic fibrosis –. Often, not only is cystic fibrosis unknown, but not even the test that identifies carriers is known, i.e. healthy people who could transmit the mutations responsible for the disease to their children. This is why we have invested almost 320 thousand euros from 2021 to today in this first phase of the project.

The test and the project The probability of being a healthy carrier is greater when other cases exist in the family, but it is not excluded even when they are not known. Currently the National Health Service offers the test for the identification of the carrier of cystic fibrosis to people considered at high risk (with sick family members ed) of having a child born with this disease.

1 in 30 is the frequency with which the condition of being a healthy carrier of cystic fibrosis occurs in the Italian population: hence the name research, training and information project initiated by the Cystic Fibrosis Research Foundation on carrier testing. Carlo Castellani, scientific director of FFC Ricerca, explains: Since 2015 with the first study funded on this topic, the Foundation has paid particular attention to the cystic fibrosis carrier test, trying to understand, through research and investigations, which modality of offering the test is more sustainable and advantageous and, at the same time, committing to making the test known to as many people as possible. "1 in 30 and you don't know it" was born in 2021 with theobjective is to analyze the effectiveness, safety and impact of an expanded screening, to all couples, of the cystic fibrosis carrier test, both of provide rigorous information and without commercial interests on this type of test.

Association between screening and decreased incidence The Foundation for research on cystic fibrosis, in collaboration with the Mario Negri IRCCS Pharmacological Research Institute and with the LIUC-University Cattaneo, promoted the conduct of an evaluation of Health Technology Assessmentthat is, a standardized process of multidisciplinary analysis of impacts economic-organisational, social, ethical and safety and effectiveness aspects related tointroduction of an organized test offering screening of the carrier of cystic fibrosis to individuals and couples of childbearing age, regardless of the degree of familiarity. The review of the literature – reports Cinzia Colombo, researcher at the Mario Negri Institute – revealed the lack of updated data on the effectiveness of screening of cystic fibrosis carriers, particularly in terms of how much and how informed people were when choosing whether to have children. A comparative cohort study conducted in Italy suggests theexistence of an association between carrier screening and the decrease in the incidence of the disease – continues Colombo –. From interviews with the general population one is confirmed poor knowledge of the disease.

Sustainable screening program for the NHS? From an exclusively economic point of view – comments Lucrezia Ferrario, LIUC HD LAB-Healthcare Datascience Lab coordinator – we tried to evaluate whether the investment in an organized screening program is economically and organizationally sustainable for the Health Service, with better disease control which could be generated, associated with a decrease in the number of newborns with cystic fibrosis. From the analyzes conducted it emerges that it is possible to obtain a return on investment six years after the introduction of carrier screening of cystic fibrosis, following some economic and organizational efforts to adapt the structure to a greater volume of services.