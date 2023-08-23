Cyriel Dessers was very important for Rangers in the home game against PSV in the play-offs of the Champions League (2-2) with two assists. The former attacker of Feyenoord, among others, hopes that his former trainer Arne Slot watched the match with pride.



Aug 23, 2023

,,Two assists, the second one was clearly better”, Dessers said afterwards. ,,Although I can also enjoy the first one: negative pressure, that is something that former coach Arne Slot pointed out to me a lot and that I am taking steps towards. When I see what it produces today, I hope he also watched the game with a little pride,” said the attacker in front of RTL’s camera.

The 28-year-old attacker, who made it to the Conference League final with Feyenoord last year, had mixed feelings about the draw against the team from Eindhoven: ,,I don’t think it was a bad performance, but if you score twice at home against a team like PSV in the play-off of the Champions League then there is also a bit of disappointment that we do not go to Eindhoven with a lead. On the other hand, there is still everything to play for. We also hurt PSV at times and I think we have a good idea of ​​where our chances lie next week.” See also Nagorno-Karabakh | Azerbaijan and Armenia negotiated the conflict in Brussels - Russia: A peace treaty could be signed in Moscow

Dessers is therefore confident that his team will be able to get the job done in the Philips Stadium next Wednesday: ,,We are going to Eindhoven with a good feeling. This is just a good result for us, there is still everything to play for and we are going to give it our all. I’m looking forward to it, looking forward to it,” said the striker, who enjoyed seeing familiar faces again: “You know a few guys. I’m going to see if I can touch Guus Til’s ears. can pull, it is always fun with him,” said Dessers, who played with Til at Feyenoord.

In addition to Dessers, Danilo and Sam Lammers play two old acquaintances at Ibrox. They didn’t get a starting place against PSV from coach Michael Beale: ,,They are both doing well, so I was surprised in that sense, but the other guys can also do something and are also good players. We have five attackers who have completely different profiles. I hope they (Danilo and Lammers, ed.) Can score their goal next week,” said Dessers. See also My Car video: Patrick's Renault Mégane RS

