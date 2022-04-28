Cyriel Dessers was also the big man at Feyenoord with two goals against Olympique Marseille (3-2 victory). The Belgian striker has already scored ten European goals this season and no Feyenoord player has done that before him. The joy after the first game in the semifinals of the Conference League was therefore great.

,,Yes, you can say that it was a magical evening,” said Dessers at Veronia. ,,And that is an understatement. We were confident that it could work, but we are only halfway there.”

Dessers thought that Feyenoord gave little away in the first half, in which it led 2-0 after twenty minutes. According to him, the fact that it was 2-2 halfway through was mainly due to “the quality of Marseille”, and especially of playmaker Dimitri Payet. “We know his qualities but sometimes you just can’t stop him.”

,,De Kuip is beautiful anyway, but on such an evening… Not normal", Dessers continued at ESPN. ,,This evening was very special. You noticed that in the city in recent days. Everyone looked like that. I'm really looking forward to the game and if it goes like this for us, it's fantastic."

,,It was to be expected that it would be such a match, with two trainers who use this style”, the Belgian refers to the kamikaze football in the Kuip. ,,In the second half there was more control. Fortunately we were able to stand. when they really started attacking, this puts us in a good position for next week.”

..I could have made more, yes, that’s right. But let me save it for next week. It is a pity that the very last ball, from Alireza (Jahanbakhsh, ed.), does not go in. That would have made it complete. We have to finish the job there.”

Feyenoord managed to hire Dessers from Racing Genk at the very last minute last summer. ,,I initially saw a role as a substitute for him”, said trainer Arne Slot after the new heroic role of the striker. “But he shows that he can also perform as a basic player.” See also Five years of Breitscheidplatz: Lessons from the multiple failures in the case of Anis Amri

Feyenoord can take over Dessers at the end of the season for 4 million euros. ,,If you look at his goals, he is getting cheaper and cheaper,” said Slot. ,,But Feyenoord still has the same financial options. That is why I think it is so great that we are in a European semi-final. The last Dutch club to achieve that was Ajax. But they had spent a lot of money back then. We actually had to cut back last year.”

Guus Til can live with the result. ,,But this game could also have ended in 7-5′, said the Feyenoord midfielder. ,,Of course Alireza Jahanbakhsh could have made it 4-2 for us in the final phase. But I think we can be satisfied. This is a good starting position.”



It will be quite a job next week in Marseille. Gus Til

Til made his comeback in an atmospheric Kuip after almost three weeks of injury. ,,I would have circled this match,” he said. ,,The atmosphere is always good in De Kuip. But during European matches, the ambiance here is absolutely great. And now that we’ve come this far, it just gets better and better. The fans were amazing.”

Feyenoord put pressure on the defense of Olympique Marseille early on. The number 2 of the French league had a hard time with that fighting style. ,,Our trainer had insisted on that,’ said Til. ,,But we always play like that. We always want to put pressure on the opponent.”

Til was substituted just before the end. ,,It was such a tough game, also mentally”, he said. ,,They went for the 3-3 in the final phase, with those fast guys in the front. It will be quite a job next week in Marseille. It can also be haunted in that stadium, I understand. But I think we are in a good starting position. Given this match, it will not be 0-0.”