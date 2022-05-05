“PSV is waiting again on Sunday, but we can now celebrate a small party,” said Dessers in front of Veronica’s camera. “We’re just going to the final in Tirana!”
Feyenoord hardly got into trouble in Marseille. The initial phase was the most difficult, Dessers said. This was mainly due to the smoke that lingered in the stadium after the fireworks were set off. “It was almost impossible to breathe. My eyes were stinging and my lungs were full of smoke, it was really terrible”
,,After we had survived that phase, there was a little more peace. We never really got into our game, that’s Marseille’s credit. But we fought and gave away few chances. In Rotterdam it will surely be one popular festival. The supporters deserve that too, they have supported us all season.”
Listen to the AD football podcast about the fairy tale of Feyenoord below:
Feyenoord will play the final of the Conference League against AS Roma on May 25, which settled with Leicester City in two matches. Guus Til was already working on that clash in Tirana. ,,We had a good run, but it’s about winning. That is the goal of the tournament.”
,,It’s not easy in this stadium, with their fans,’ continued Til. ,,If you want to perform in Europe, you also have to dare to play football in a hostile stadium with 60,000 supporters. That could have been a bit better.”
View the summary below:
Watch Guus Til’s reaction below:
