“PSV is waiting again on Sunday, but we can now celebrate a small party,” said Dessers in front of Veronica’s camera. “We’re just going to the final in Tirana!”

Feyenoord hardly got into trouble in Marseille. The initial phase was the most difficult, Dessers said. This was mainly due to the smoke that lingered in the stadium after the fireworks were set off. “It was almost impossible to breathe. My eyes were stinging and my lungs were full of smoke, it was really terrible”

,,After we had survived that phase, there was a little more peace. We never really got into our game, that’s Marseille’s credit. But we fought and gave away few chances. In Rotterdam it will surely be one popular festival. The supporters deserve that too, they have supported us all season.”