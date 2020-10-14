The capital Nicosia on February 2, 2020 (ROY ISSA / AFP)

The “golden passport”, it is the system which allows non-Europeans to obtain a passport by investing a lot of money in the country. In Cyprus, which joined the European Union in 2004, the entry ticket is 2 and a half million euros.

This means that a Russian or a Chinese who buys a very, very beautiful residence on the heights of Limassol, will obtain in return the right to move freely among the 27 without being asked any questions. He doesn’t even have to move to Cyprus. In fact, what he buys with his Cypriot passport is European citizenship. The system developed after the economic crisis of 2013. About 4,000 people benefited from it, and a few billion euros thus came to replenish the coffers of the country which badly needed it. On October 13, a government spokesperson announced that this was all over. From November 1 there will be no more “golden passports”.

#Cyprus | A major concern, carried by the and: very positive decision, Cyprus announces the end of its investment program “golden passports”. A fight to continue.@dreynders @vonderleyen https://t.co/91M9ouykS1 – Clement Beaune (@CBeaune) October 13, 2020

It’s a short story Al-Jazeera television station investigation that started it all. The report showed that senior politicians, including the speaker of parliament, were willing to bend over backwards to help a foreign client obtain a passport despite his criminal record. The client was actually a journalist filming on a hidden camera, and the story had a huge impact.

This report showed that the authorities were not very careful about the allocation of these passports. They are in particular the open door to tax evasion, money laundering and corruption. There is also little control, which allows some to renew their virginity when, for example, they are under criminal investigation in their country. This is the reason for the regular pressure strikes by the European Commission to get states to abandon the system. For several years now, Cyprus has been showing a little more vigilance. For example, an investigation was opened last year after the attribution of a passport to relatives of the Cambodian prime minister, including the police chief involved in the crackdown on anti-government protests. The week of 5 October, Nicosia announced that 7 passports had been revoked.

If we are talking about Cyprus, this practice is actually common in other countries of the European Union. We can cite Malta, Bulgaria and Portugal, which issues the most golden passports: 22 000 since 2012. There too there was a huge scandal when we realized that this program had contributed to exploding real estate prices in Lisbon and Porto. The authorities then changed their tune by redirecting investments in organic farming or renewable energies, which does not change the root of the problem. In total, in a more or less supervised manner, around twenty countries offer “golden passports” in Europe.