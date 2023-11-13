We will have to experience a break in football at the club level, now the teams will have to face each other to get a place in the next Euro 2024, one of the teams that will play is the Spanish team that will have to face the Cypriots. The winning team of the Nations League has fallen into the same group as Scotland, Georgia, Norway and Cyprus.
Below we will show you all the information necessary for the preview of this match that will face the Cyprus team and the Spanish team.
Where is Cyprus vs Spain played?
Date: Thursday September 16
Location: Kolossi, Cyprus.
Stadium: Alphamega Stadium.
Start time: 6:00 p.m. in Spain / 11:00 a.m. in Mexico / 2:00 p.m. in Argentina.
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
Where can you watch Cyprus vs Spain in Spain?
Television channel: The 1
Live stream: RTVE Play, UEFA TV
Where can you watch Cyprus vs Spain in Argentina?
Live Stream: UEFA TV
Where can you watch Cyprus vs Spain in Mexico?
Live Stream: UEFA TV
Where can you watch Cyprus vs Spain in Colombia?
Live Stream: UEFA TV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Norway
|
0-1V
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Scotland
|
2-0V
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Cyprus
|
6-0V
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Georgia
|
1-7V
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Croatia
|
0(4-5)0V
|
UEFA Nations League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Georgia
|
4-0 D
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Norway
|
0-4D
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Spain
|
6-0 D
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Scotland
|
0-3D
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Norway
|
3-1D
|
UEFA Nations League
For these matches in order to seek a place in the next Euro Cup to be played in 2024, the team coached by Luis de la Fuente will not have any absences so far for the next two international commitments.
On the other hand, those coached by Temur Ketsbaia will not suffer from injured players for this match.
Cyprus:Mall; Minas Antoniou, Ioannou, Laifis, Gogic Correia, Kostas Pileas, Kastanos, Kousoulos, Charalampous; Pitta
Spain: Unai Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, David García, Gayá; Rodri, Gavi, Aleix García; Lamine Yamal, Morata, Nico Williams
Cyprus 0-5 Spain
