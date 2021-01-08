The Cypriot authorities tightened measures to contain the spread of coronavirus for three weeks, the online portal of the local newspaper writes Cyprus Mail.

According to the head of the Ministry of Health of Cyprus, Konstantinos Ioannou, efforts are aimed at a significant reduction in social and professional contacts, since most cases of infection were detected in homes and workplaces.

So, people will be allowed to leave the house twice a day, but it is impossible to leave their house without substantial reasons. The catering system will work only for take-out. Hairdressers and beauty salons will continue to work for now, but it is possible that they will soon be closed as well.

Schools and community workers will continue to work remotely. Restrictions on movement between regions remain.

Also, the curfew will continue to operate from 21:00 to 05:00 local time. It is compulsory to wear protective masks outside the home.

In addition, it is possible that a system will be introduced starting next Sunday in which people will have to obtain permission to leave their homes.

In contrast to the March quarantine, the seaports and airports of Cyprus will continue to function.

It is explained that it was necessary to tighten the measures due to the fact that hospitals are running out of places allocated for patients with COVID-19.

Recall that in December, Cyprus recorded the largest number of infections and deaths among patients with coronavirus. According to the latest data, 26,208 cases of COVID-19 infection were detected in the country during the pandemic. 140 people died.