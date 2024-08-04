Cyprus | The president of Northern Cyprus rejects the idea of ​​new negotiations: “chasing dreams”

Cyprus|It has recently been 50 years since the division of Cyprus.

of the UN general secretary António Guterres has invited the president of Cyprus by Níkos Christodoulídis for negotiations in New York on August 13, reports, among other things, a US newspaper Politico.

The purpose of the negotiations is to find out how the negotiations on the unification of the island could be continued.

The island of Cyprus is practically divided into two, the Republic of Cyprus in the south and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the north.

The island has been divided since 1974. The division recently became complete 50 years.

The northern part declared independence in 1983, but only Turkey has recognized the region’s independence. The Greek southern part of Cyprus is part of the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus.

Cypriot President Níkos Christodoulídis spoke to reporters in Cyprus on Sunday.

Northern Cyprus President of the Republic of Turkey Ersin Tatar however, commented on Sunday, according to Politico, that he had not received an invitation to New York, and claimed the entire meeting was just a way to pressure the Turkish Cypriots.

“Negotiations cannot continue until our equal position in the international community is recognized,” Tatar said.

“We are not going to participate in these kinds of games. Christodoulídis should stop chasing his dreams and take the reality on the island into account,” Tatar continued.

Christodoulídis said he was disappointed with Tatar’s attitude towards the negotiations.

Tatar’s refusal is a sign of “contempt for the Turkish Cypriots, the UN Secretary General, the EU and the entire international community,” Christodoulídis said.