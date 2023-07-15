the case

The City of Dreams Mediterranean is a new luxury complex inaugurated in the city of Limassol in Cyprus, valued at 600 million euros, and is the first of its kind in Europe. It offers a wide range of services, including casino, gaming tables, slot machines, sports facilities, family adventure park, swimming pool, amphitheater, restaurants and bars. The aim is to position Cyprus as a premium all year round tourist destination, with world class entertainment. The resort offers 5-star rooms and suites, with prices starting from 405 euros for two people, including breakfast. The Presidential Suite is available at the minimum cost of 14,905 euros. The project was created by the J+A Philippou architects’ studio and is characterized by a structure with pyramidal steps that recalls the “Sails” of Scampia in Naples, but with a modern and luxurious design. – Edited by Ugo Leo –



