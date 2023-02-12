Cyprus | The former foreign minister was elected president of Cyprus

Nikos Christodoulides received 51.92 percent of the votes in the second round of the election.

12.2. 20:43

Cyprus former foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides has been elected president of the country on Sunday in the elections. He received 51.92 percent of the vote in the second round of the election, where he defeated his opponent By Andreas Mavroyiannis.

At the age of 49, Christodoulides will be the youngest president of Cyprus to date.

Christodoulides served as Foreign Minister of Cyprus until June last year, when he gave up the position due to the presidential race.

Christodoulides has been criticized for not taking a clear position as foreign minister on sanctions against Russia after Russia attacked Ukraine a year ago. At that time, the future president had been criticized for his so-called pro-Russian sentiment.