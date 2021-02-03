Cyprus Report: Businessman involved in one of the biggest fund scandals in history manages to buy ‘golden passport’ to EU

Malaysian businessman Jho Low is the main organizer of one of the largest financial scandals in history, which disappeared like ashes into the wind.

Financial crimes suspected Malaysian businessman Jho Low bought a “golden passport” that guaranteed him access to the European Union, a recent report says.

Among other things, write about it British newspaper The Guardian.

According to the report, Low was in contact with the consulting firm Henley & Partners with the intention of acquiring Cypriot citizenship. Authorities are looking for Low on suspicion of involvement in the theft of more than € 2.8 billion from the Malaysian government and citizens.

Cyprus is one of several EU countries where, by investing a significant amount of money in the country’s real estate, for example, it has been possible to obtain a visa or passport in return. The so-called gold visa or passport has, in practice, been a shortcut for wealthy investors to become an EU citizen or at least a residence permit holder.

The operation is considered highly questionable, as a passport in one EU country means that a person has free access to other Member States. Golden passports have been popular with money launderers and corrupt politicians, for example.

The passport system is legal, but according to the EU, the backgrounds of newcomers are often not checked well enough to rule out risks.

Organized a joint report by the Center for the Investigation of Crime and Corruption (OCCRP) and the Malaysian publication focusing on investigative journalism, Sarawak Report, states that in 2015, Low signed an agreement with Henley & Partners to help the company acquire citizenship.

The report says that less than four months after the contract was signed, Low had a Cypriot passport after he bought a five million euro beach villa.

Henley & Partners has previously denied its connection to Low. A company spokesman told the press that Henley & Partners refused Low’s clientele because it failed the company’s background checks.

Instead, the company was directed by Low’s third-party’s office, The Guardian says. The bills seen by reporters show that Henley & Partners billed Cypriot companies for work related to Low’s citizen application.

In addition, based on the leaked emails, it appears that the head of the company’s Cyprus office communicated directly with Low and gave him detailed advice on the investment process. The company advised Low to transfer six million euros to a blocked account, the report says.

In November 2016 – five months after the U.S. Department of Justice had publicly named him involved in the 1MDB fund scandal – Low is said to have asked Henley & Partners for help with another, even larger real estate acquisition.

A spokesman for Henley & Partners denied the company was guilty of misconduct, but he said it is possible that some individual employee “has not acted as part of the team”.

Low, who is said to be in China, has also denied the allegations.

People protested in April 2018 in favor of Low’s arrest in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur.­

1MDB is one of the biggest fund scandals in history. As Prime Minister of Malaysia in 2009 started Najib Razak set up a large development fund, which was named 1 Malaysia Development Berhad. The fund was intended to contribute to the development of Malaysia.

About four billion euros disappeared from 1MDB over the years. The money is suspected to have ended up in the pockets of Malaysian politicians and businessmen involved in the defiance.

Najib was convicted in July 2020 Sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined about $ 50 million for abuse of power. In addition, he was sentenced to ten years in prison for abuse of trust and money laundering.

The former prime minister’s lawyers have defended him by saying that Low and a number of other businessmen had misled Najib by believing that the money that appeared in his accounts were donations from the Saudi royal family. Low has denied his guilt.

Low was one of the main organizers of 1MDB money transfers.

Cyprus ended its questionable passport program in late 2020. President of the country Níkos Anastasiádis told reporters on Tuesday that the program had shortcomings and will not be renewed.

Cyprus earned more than € 9 billion through the program between 2013 and 2019. HS said in November 2019that against the passport in Cyprus had to invest two billion euros.

According to Reuters, more than three thousand people benefited from the country’s passport program, which was especially popular among Russians and Ukrainians, and later Chinese and Cambodians.

According to Anastasiádis, several changes made the program “Europe’s toughest”, but it was plagued by run-offs from the beginning.

“The gaps and weaknesses allow some applicants to take advantage of the program,” the president said.

The Speaker of the Cypriot Parliament resigned in October after Al Jazeera television company secretly described him and others as offering assistance to a criminal offender in obtaining a passport.

According to President Anastasiádis, the program was advertised “irrationally,” giving the impression that Cyprus is selling passports. The program was advertised on passport-shaped pamphlets, signs, and airport luggage cart labels, for example.

“Investors will be offered other commodities but not citizenship,” Anastasiádis said.