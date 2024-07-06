Cypriot radio and television workers plan to stage a one-hour strike during the main newscast next Friday amid an ongoing dispute over retirement benefits.

According to a union announcement issued on Friday, there are expectations of taking stricter measures, which could mean the broadcast of the Euro 2024 final could be cut off next weekend, according to the Cyprus Mail newspaper on Saturday.

There are eight retirees who worked for the Cyprus Radio and Television Corporation and have not yet received retirement benefits, including one person who has been waiting for 18 months to receive his pension.

The main news bulletin will not be broadcast between 8pm and 9pm next Friday, July 12, due to the staff strike. In the meantime, other measures will be evaluated, which will be announced next Monday.

This could include impacting the broadcast of the European Championship final, scheduled for July 13 and 14.