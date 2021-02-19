The Republic of Cyprus has postponed the opening of borders for Russian tourists until April 1. This was reported at the Russian Embassy in Nicosia, reports Interfax…

According to the diplomatic mission, the transfer of one of the categories of countries for which entry to tourists is open to Russia was postponed at the request of the Ministry of Transport of Cyprus with reference to the decision of the Council of Ministers of 18 February. It is noted that the Ministry of Transport will weekly review these categories depending on the epidemiological situation.

The embassy explained that until the appropriate decision is made, Russia will belong to the so-called gray category. As at the moment, only certain categories of citizens will be allowed to enter Cyprus.

Earlier it was reported that Cyprus will resume issuing tourist visas from March 1. It was planned that the republic would open its borders for 56 countries, including Russia.

The Cypriot authorities will divide the states into several groups depending on the situation with the spread of the coronavirus. So citizens from the “red” group will have to take PCR tests at home and one more upon arrival. Tourists from the countries of the “orange” group will only need to do an entry test, and those arriving in Cyprus from the “green” group will not need tests.