The building housing the Russian Cultural Institute in Nicosia, Cyprus, caught fire after molotov cocktails were thrown. She reports this to Tass Alina Radchenko, director of the Institute. “There were two strong explosions, the wall and the roof caught fire,” said the director, reporting that the people who were inside the building were let out. “The police cordoned off the building, the firefighters are working on the spot. According to eyewitnesses, Molotov cocktails were thrown into the building,” she added.