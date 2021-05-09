Tourists who have been vaccinated against coronavirus infection are allowed to enter Cyprus without restrictions from May 10. This is reported by the Cyprus Mail with reference to the Ministry of Health of the republic.

Vaccinated tourists will not need to be tested for COVID-19 and go to mandatory quarantine. The list of countries for which restrictions will be relaxed includes the EU states, as well as Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Armenia, the United Arab Emirates and a number of others.

It is necessary to confirm the presence of vaccination with a certificate of vaccination. Vaccinations will be taken into account both with drugs approved by the European regulator – Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Janssen, and the Russian “Sputnik V”. Before traveling to the island, tourists must submit a special application on the Cyprus Flight Pass website.

Previously, Cyprus classified Russia among the group of countries with the highest risk of infection with COVID-19. Armenia, Great Britain, Georgia, USA, UAE, Ukraine, France and other states were also in the “red” group. Citizens arriving from these countries were required to pass a coronavirus infection test within 72 hours before departure and present a relevant certificate upon arrival.