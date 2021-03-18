Russian tourists will be able to enter Cyprus without quarantine from April 1, said the Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios of the island in a video message to travel agencies of the tour operator TEZ TOUR.

According to him, Russia will be moved from the “gray” category of countries to the “red” one. This means that in order to enter the country, Russians will need to register for the Cyprus FlightPass 24 hours before departure, as well as pass two PCR-eats for coronavirus: one before departure (no later than 72 hours before departure), the second upon arrival. , reported on the website of the Association of Tour Operators (ATOR) Thursday, March 18th.

Perdios stressed that Cyprus guarantees the Russians a safe holiday in compliance with all antiquated protocols. According to him, the country is successfully fighting the pandemic. He expressed hope that tourism activities will return to normal by the summer season.

Earlier it was reported that international airports will open in Cyprus from March 1. According to the current rules, in order to come to Cyprus, Russians must have a residence permit in the republic or obtain a special permit. At the same time, arrived passengers must go through a two-week quarantine.