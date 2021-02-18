The Cypriot authorities will introduce color coding for countries from March 1, depending on the rate of spread of the new coronavirus in them, reports Interfax.

It is reported that persons arriving on the island from March 1 to March 31 from “green” countries must pass a free PCR test for COVID-19 upon arrival, and from April 1 this requirement will be canceled.

For those arriving from “yellow” countries, it is necessary to present the PCR test, made 72 hours before the trip. Those who arrive in Cyprus from a country of “red” level need to pass the PCR test twice – before departure and after arrival on the island.

It is noted that the designation of countries will be revised weekly.

Earlier it was reported that Cyprus would resume issuing tourist visas for Russian citizens from March 1.

The country will be open to citizens from 56 states, who will be divided into three categories depending on their epidemiological situation.

If the tourist’s test turns out to be positive during his stay in Cyprus, he will be sent to a medical facility for treatment. At the same time, the island’s authorities will cover the necessary expenses.