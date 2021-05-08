The Cypriot authorities have changed the entry rules for tourists. It is reported by TASS…

According to the Ministry of Health of the country, from May 10, all passengers vaccinated against coronavirus, regardless of their citizenship and country, arriving in Cyprus, are exempt from the need to go into self-isolation, remain in quarantine or undergo tests for COVID-19. A valid coronavirus vaccination card will serve as proof of vaccination. It is noted that the new rules also apply to Russian citizens vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine.

Earlier it was reported that Cyprus left Russia in the group of countries with the highest risk of infection with COVID-19. Armenia, Great Britain, Georgia, USA, UAE, Ukraine, France and other states are also in the “red” group of countries.

Citizens arriving from these countries are required to pass a coronavirus infection test within 72 hours before departure and present a relevant certificate upon arrival. At the same time, upon arrival, already in Cyprus, they are required to undergo a second PCR test. Also, tourists should self-isolate before receiving test results.