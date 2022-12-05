The long-awaited last derby between Apollon and AEL at Tsirio Stadium has never started! By decision of the Police Headquarters, the match of the 13th day was postponed for fear of serious accidents.

The Limassol derby was delayed because AEL Limassol fans threw rocks and firecrackers, meaning Apollon Limassol players could not use the dressing rooms.

All this is sensational, also because before the start of the Lemmesian derby, children with disabilities crossed the field launching the slogan “Empathy, Inclusion, Respect for diversity without discrimination”. The aim was to raise public awareness on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Then, incredibly, riots broke out and the Police and the stadium security officer communicated to the referee and to the representatives of the two teams that they could not guarantee the safety of the protagonists and it was decided by the referee to postpone the match. for fear of accidents. See also PSG 2022/2023 season preview: Where to watch the matches, market movements and predictions

Since the morning in Limassol there was a tense atmosphere. According to the information available, the Apollon players were unable to enter the locker room after the pre-match warm-up. Police sources said there were broken seats and flare “guns” in the stands, which was considered a harbinger of unfortunate developments.

December 5, 2022 (change December 5, 2022 | 08:17)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Cyprus #flare #guns #unusable #changing #rooms #Police #cancel #Limassol #derby