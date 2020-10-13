Cyprus Cyprus stops ‘gold passports’ for investors – TV show reveals how international criminals can gain access to EU territory

The EU has long put pressure on Cyprus to abandon the system through which the world’s rich can buy EU citizenship.

Cyprus announced on Tuesday that it would end the system through which investors have been able to acquire citizenship of the country, according to the news agency AFP.

Since 2007, the island state has issued so-called “gold passports” to individuals who have invested at least € 2 million in Cyprus. The amount claimed has now risen to EUR 2.5 million. The investor acquires the country’s citizenship and at the same time an EU passport, even if they do not live in Cyprus.

Golden passports are popular: they are estimated to have attracted more than € 7 billion in investments from Cyprus.

Read more: “Golden passports” traded at a luxury hotel in London this week despite EU warnings

Now The Cypriot government has decided at an emergency meeting on the initiative of the Minister of Finance and the Minister of the Interior to stop issuing passports due to “irregularities”. From the beginning of November, passports can no longer be purchased.

“The initiative of the two ministers was based on the long-standing weaknesses, abuses and exploitation of the investment program,” a government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos commented at the press conference.

The Cypriot government has announced that it will thoroughly research its investment program and go through all the people who have received a golden passport in more than 4,000 years.

The decision to terminate in the background is a commotion that started with a TV show. Shown on Al Jazeera in the program high-ranking Cypriot officials and politicians seem to be helping to obtain a golden passport for journalists who appear as representatives of a rich Chinese criminal.

“Lawyers, real estate agents and ultimately high-ranking politicians guided our cover-up journalists through the Cyprus investment program application process,” Al Jazeera said on Monday.

The video features one MP from Cyprus and the Speaker of Parliament Demetris Syllouris, which is the second highest ruler in the country. Both have denied the abuses, but Syllouris announced on Tuesday that he will step down from his duties until the matter is investigated.

Golden passports have been criticized in the past.

The EU has long been pressuring Cyprus to abandon the system, as it has been seen as a conduit for organized crime to enter the EU.

Last year, the then EU Commissioner for Justice Věra Jourová described the sale of golden passports as dangerous, problematic, and unfair.

“We need to close the gates of dirt with dirty money: when it comes to one country, it can circulate freely to others,” he wrote in his report.

According to him, gold passports come with risks related to security, money laundering, corruption and tax evasion.

As early as September, Al Jazeera revealed in September that dozens of Cypriot gold passport applicants were either under criminal investigation, on international sanctions lists or in prison, according to AFP news agency.

Last week, the Cypriot government’s own investigation also led to the revocation of gold passports from seven individuals who had “provided false information in their applications”.