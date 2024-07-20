Cypriots on both sides of the dividing line commemorate the partition of the island into two regions after a brief invasion by Turkish troops in 1974 that split the population, displaced thousands from their homes and divided the territory into the Greek Cypriot-controlled Republic of Cyprus in the south and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, recognised only by Ankara, where the majority speak Turkish. Since then, Cyprus has gained in geopolitical importance due to its strategic location in the Mediterranean, but efforts to reach an agreement to reunify the two regions have failed.

