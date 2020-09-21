It has been five weeks since the EU foreign ministers agreed in principle on sanctions after the election manipulation in Belarus. The European Union, declared the EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell, did not accept the outcome of the controversial Belarusian presidential election. But the community struggles to translate words into action. This is due to a small member state near Turkey – Cyprus.

On Monday, the EU foreign ministers actually wanted to impose sanctions on those people who have since been identified by the community as responsible for the fraud in the presidential election in August and the violence against demonstrators.

Account blocks and entry bans are planned for around 40 people. But the project is blocked by Cyprus. The Mediterranean state will only agree to sanctions against Belarus if, at the same time as the gas dispute with Turkey, further EU punitive measures are imposed on Ankara.

While the EU is under acute pressure to act in view of the ongoing demonstrations in Belarus, the relationship with Turkey will only be discussed at the upcoming EU summit at the end of the week. According to EU diplomats, Cyprus insists that an informal meeting of the European foreign ministers in Berlin at the end of August agreed to adopt sanctions against Belarus and Turkey in parallel.

The link made by the government in the Cypriot capital Nicosia between the two issues – the gas dispute with Turkey and the brutal actions of the leadership in Minsk – is rejected in all other EU capitals.

However, Cyprus has a veto. Sanction decisions must be made unanimously in the EU. In view of the slowness with which the EU is now again moving on foreign policy issues in the case of Belarus, Commission chief von der Leyen called for the unanimity principle to be abandoned in her address on the State of the EU last week.

The Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades calls for tough crackdown on Turkey. Photo: AFP

According to information from EU diplomats, there is likely to be great pressure on Cyprus at tomorrow’s meeting of EU foreign ministers to give up the blockade. The government in Nicosia, on the other hand, fears that it will not receive enough support from its European partners in the gas dispute with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In the end, so the concern in Nicosia, the EU will leave it with empty threats in the current dispute with Erdogan. The Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades demands that the community must use “all available means” to prevent Turkey from controversial gas drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean.

A month ago Erdogan ordered the research vessel “Oruc Reis” for gas exploration accompanied by several naval vessels near the Greek island of Kastellorizo. In the region of the Eastern Mediterranean, not only Greece but also Cyprus claims the gas reserves. The “Oruc Reis” is now back in the port of Antalya.

Erdogan and Mitsotakis are back on negotiating course

This defused the dispute between the EU and Turkey, which led to the dispatch of a French warship and two French fighter planes to the region, for the time being. Erdogan and the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis are now back on negotiating course in the dispute over gas rights.

But that doesn’t change the fact that EU sanctions against Turkey are still an option. Cyprus, Greece and France advocate tough action by the Community. In contrast, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) wants to avoid an escalation in relations with Turkey in any case before the EU summit at the end of the week.

Merkel is concerned with upholding the EU refugee agreement

The real reason for the mediation efforts of the Federal Government, which currently holds the EU Council Presidency, lies in the refugee policy. Merkel, who, together with Erdogan, was one of the key authors of the EU refugee agreement of 2016, obviously wants to avoid a renewed increase in the number of refugees in any case.

Last March it became clear that Erdogan is actually not afraid to use refugees for political leverage. At that time, the Turkish president reopened the border with Greece for migrants, disregarding the refugee deal.